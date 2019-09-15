LOS ÁNGELES — Jennifer López y las bailarinas exóticas de la película Hustlers no lograron quitar al payaso tenebroso Pennywise del primer lugar en los cines de Norteamérica en su fin de semana de estreno, de acuerdo con datos reportados hoy.
It: Chapter Two acumuló 40.7 millones de dólares en las taquillas para permanecer en el primer sitio en su segunda semana de exhibición y ha ganado un total de $153.8 millones. La película original acumulaba más de $200 millones en esta misma etapa hace dos años.
Hustlers, que ha recibido buenas críticas e incluso rumores de una nominación al Oscar para López, acumuló $33.2 millones, un récord para un filme de STX Entertainment, lanzado hace menos de cinco años.
Angel Has Fallen, estelarizada por Gerard Butler, terminó en tercer sitio en su cuarta semana de lanzamiento.
El recién llegado The Goldfinch acumuló $2.6 millones y está en el octavo sitio.
(1) Comentarios
Prefiero ir a ver IT que a la biografía de Flejifer López
