Jay B

El artista urbano Jay B “El Varón”, lanzó al mercado su tercer sencillo titulado “Tuku Tuku”.

“Estoy agradecido con el apoyo del público con los pasados sencillos. Tuku Tuku es un tema veraniego, bailable y espero que les guste. La letra es romántica y alegre con la cual muchos se pueden identificar”, expresó el artista natural de Arecibo.

El sencillo fue compuesto por Yiedgar Acevedo Torres, nombre de pila del artista, y producido por Bayona ‘El Ingeniero’, bajo el sello discográfico Forty Five Music. “Tuku Tuku”, también cuenta con un video musical, que fue filmado en Punta Maracayo en Hatillo, dirigido por Misael Carrasco.

El cantante puertorriqueño tiene planes de expandir su carrera musical por todo Latinoamérica y Estados Unidos.

Get email notifications on this search daily!

Whenever this search gets new results, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.

Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

Followed notifications

Please log in to use this feature

Log In

(0) Comentarios

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.