El artista urbano Jay B “El Varón”, lanzó al mercado su tercer sencillo titulado “Tuku Tuku”.
“Estoy agradecido con el apoyo del público con los pasados sencillos. Tuku Tuku es un tema veraniego, bailable y espero que les guste. La letra es romántica y alegre con la cual muchos se pueden identificar”, expresó el artista natural de Arecibo.
El sencillo fue compuesto por Yiedgar Acevedo Torres, nombre de pila del artista, y producido por Bayona ‘El Ingeniero’, bajo el sello discográfico Forty Five Music. “Tuku Tuku”, también cuenta con un video musical, que fue filmado en Punta Maracayo en Hatillo, dirigido por Misael Carrasco.
El cantante puertorriqueño tiene planes de expandir su carrera musical por todo Latinoamérica y Estados Unidos.
(0) Comentarios
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.