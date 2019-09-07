Jennifer López celebró en grande al llegar a los 100 millones de seguidores en la popular red social de Instagram.
“Estaba ejercitándome y me encontré con la noticia de que ya somos 100 millones de followers en Instagram, estoy enloquecida, los amo demasiado por apoyarme en todo. Quiero hacer algo especial para ustedes”, comentó la cantante en un video publicado en su cuenta.
Para celebrar, la también actriz invitó a dos seguidores al estreno de su nueva película Hustlers, junto a la rapera Cardi B y todo el elenco.
“Mañana estaré en el Toronto Film Festival para la premier de Hustlers y voy a llevarme a uno de mis seguidores. Tú y un amigo, o primo, o novio o tu mamá o quien sea estarán en la premier conmigo”, dijo emocionada.
