La cantante boricua Jennifer López y el ex pelotero de las Grandes Ligas, Alex Rodríguez, cerraron el año 2019 compartiendo con sus seguidores un recuento de los pasados 365 días.
Este año la pareja se comprometió.
"Sinceramente, no cambiaría nada ... Me siento más fuerte y más en paz con quien soy ahora que nunca ... Espero que todos puedan mirar hacia atrás de la misma manera y disfrutar cada momento de su viaje. Pruébalo, disfrútalo !!!! Son los 20's. ¡Prepárate para rugir! Y reír y bailar y vivir, vivir, vivir", escribió la Diva del Bronx junto al vídeo.
Además de los momentos más importantes junto a Rodríguez, en el vídeo aparecen escenas junto a sus hijos Max y Emme.
2019... it’s the last day of a decade... wow... when I think back to 2010... and think of all the things that happened between now and then I smile softly and contently on the inside... because even though some of the tougher moments popped into my head first, I realize I survived them all and they led me into the best time of my life so far. I honestly wouldn’t change a thing...I feel stronger and more at peace with who I am now than I ever have... I hope that you all can look back in the same way and enjoy every moment of your journey. Savor it, enjoy it!!!! It’s the 20’s. Get ready to roar!!! And laugh and dance and live live live! ♥️♥️♥️ #limitless #happynewyear link in my bio for the full video!
Mientras que el comentarista de Fox Sports, describió al 2019 como maravilloso.
"¡Qué año tan maravilloso ha sido! A medida que se termina el 2019, me siento increíblemente agradecido y bendecido. Mirando hacia atrás en estos momentos, no puedo evitar sonreír de oreja a oreja. Soy muy afortunado de poder pasar mi vida con aquellos que amo, haciendo lo que amo. Gracias a todos por seguirme en este maravilloso viaje. ¡Aquí está el éxito continuo y la felicidad en 2020!", le deseó a todos sus seguidores.
What an amazing year it has been! As 2019 winds down, I am feeling so incredibly grateful and blessed. . Looking back on these moments, I can’t help but smile from ear to ear. I am so lucky to be able to spend my life with those I love, doing what I love. . Thank you all for following me around on this wonderful journey. Here’s to continued success and happiness in 2020!!! . Link to full video in my bio! ❤️ . 💍: @vividdiamonds