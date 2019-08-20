LOS ÁNGELES - Keanu Reeves y Lana Wachowski regresan al mundo de The Matrix.
El presidente de Warner Bros. Pictures Group, Toby Emmerich, dijo el martes que se está preparando una cuarta entrega.
Reeves volverá a interpretar su papel de Neo y Carrie-Anne Moss regresará como Trinity en la película que será coescrita, dirigida y producida por Wachowski, quien cocreó "The Matrix" con Lilly Wachowski.
Wachowski indicó en un comunicado que las ideas de The Matrix son más relevantes que nunca y que está feliz de tener a los personajes de vuelta en su vida. Emmerich dice que Wachowski es un verdadero visionario.
La primera película llegó a los cines hace 20 años y generó dos secuelas que acumularon más de $ 1.6 mil millones en la taquilla mundial.
No se ha establecido una fecha de lanzamiento.
👍👍👍👍👍👍👍
