La locutora de Fidelity Nocturno, Laura Rosado, continúa hospitalizada en una unidad de cuidado, luego de sufrir ayer un derrame cerebral.
“Está más o menos, bien lenta, habla bastante, pero vamos poco a poco”, comunicó esta mañana su hija Viviana Rosa, a EL VOCERO.
Por su parte, la relacionista profesional Uka Green, habló con Laura anoche alrededor de las 9:30 p.m.
“Está hospitalizada en una unidad de cuidado, me dijo: ‘el cuadro es positivo, yo me voy a levantar’”, enfatizó sobre las palabras de la veterana comunicadora de Fidelity 95.7 FM.
Cabe recordar que Laura batalla por su salud hace varios años y ha salido airosa. En 2016 fue diagnosticada con cáncer de seno etapa cuatro, con metástasis a las axilas y el esternón, el cual venció en 2017. Como remanente de esta enfermedad, comenzó a padecer fibromialgia.
“Entendemos que la quimioterapia exacerbó la neuropatía diabética y la fibromialgia que no la tenía”, comentó Rosado en julio de 2018, a este diario.
El cáncer no lo curan, luego de las quimioterapia el cáncer entra en remisión, que nadie se llame a engaño. Triste, pero cierto.
Ponte A Rebajar...
LA NOTICIA NO DICE NI LA EDAD QUE TIENE ESA SEÑORA,..PERO ESTIMÓ YO QUE DEBE DE RONDAR POR LOS 50 AÑOS ESA MUJER LOCUTORA,..ES RARO QUE A LAS PERSONAS JÓVENES LES OCURRA UN DERRAME CEREBRAL,..A MENOS QUE TENGA UN DEFECTO CONGENITO,...GENETICO,...LA VIDA NO A TRATADO MUY BIEN DE SALUD A ESA SEÑORA,..NADA,...QUE SIGA .PA" LANTE!,....Y SE RECUPERE PRONTO.
