Lista completa de nominados a los Premios de la Academia, en su 93ra edición, según se anunció el lunes.
Mejor película
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Dirección
Another Round, Thomas Vinterberg
Mank, David Fincher
Minari, Lee Isaac Chung
Nomadland, Chloé Zhao
Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell
Actor
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
Actriz
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday;
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Actor de reparto
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
Actriz de reparto
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Cinematografía
Judas and the Black Messiah, Sean Bobbitt
Mank, Erik Messerschmidt
News of the World, Dariusz Wolski
Nomadland, Joshua James Richards
The Trial of the Chicago 7, Phedon Papamichael
Guion adaptado
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Father
Nomadland
One Night in Miami...
The White Tigers
Guion original
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Música original
Da 5 Bloods, Terence Blanchard
Mank, Trent Reznor y Atticus Ross
Minari, Emile Mosseri
News of the World, James Newton Howard
Soul, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross y Jon Batiste
Canción original
Fight For You de Judas and the Black Messiah, música de H.E.R. y Dernst Emile II, letra de H.E.R. y Tiara Thomas
Hear My Voice de The Trial of the Chicago 7, música de Daniel Pemberton, letra de Daniel Pemberton y Celeste Waite
Husavik de Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, música y letra de Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus y Rickard Göransson
Io Sì de La Vita Davanti a Se, música de Diane Warren, letra de Diane Warren y Laura Pausini
Speak Now de One Night in Miami..., música y letra de Leslie Odom, Jr. y Sam Ashworth
Diseño de vestuario
Emma
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
Efectos visuales
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet
Cortometraje
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye
Corto animado
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes-People
Cortometraje documental
Colette, Anthony Giacchino y Alice Doyard
A Concerto Is a Conversation, Ben Proudfoot y Kris Bowers
Do Not Split, Anders Hammer y Charlotte Cook
Hunger Ward, Skye Fitzgerald y Michael Scheuerman
A Love Song for Latasha, Sophia Nahli Allison y Janice Duncan
Largometraje documental
Collective, Alexander Nanau y Bianca Oana
Crip Camp, Nicole Newnham, Jim LeBrecht y Sara Bolder
El agente topo, Maite Alberdi y Marcela Santibáñez
My Octopus Teacher, Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed y Craig Foster
Time, Garrett Bradley, Lauren Domino y Kellen Quinn.
Largometraje internacional
Another Round, Dinamarca'
Better Days, Hong Kong
Collective, Rumania
The Man Who Sold His Skin, Tunisia'
Quo Vadis, Aida?, Bosnia y Herzegovina.
Edición
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Cinta animada
Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon Soul
Wolfwalkers
Diseño de producción
The Father
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
News of the World
Tenet
Maquillaje y peinado
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio
Sonido
Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Sound of Metal