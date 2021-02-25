"Blinding Lights" y otros éxitos desairados por los Grammy

NUEVA YORK — La exclusión de "Blinding Lights" de The Weeknd en los Premios Grammy 2021 impactó a muchos, pero el músico no está solo: "When Doves Cry" de Prince tampoco fue nominada.

A continuación una lista de todas las canciones que llegaron a ser No. 1 del año en Billboard desde 1958, nominadas al Grammy no.

2020: The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"

2019: Lil Nas X con Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road" (Ganó Grammy)

2018: Drake, "God's Plan" (Ganó)

2017: Ed Sheeran, "Shape of You" (Ganó)

2016: Justin Bieber, "Love Yourself" (Nominada al Grammy)

2015: Mark Ronson con Bruno Mars, "Uptown Funk" (Ganó)

2014: Pharrell Williams, "Happy" (Ganó)

2013: Macklemore & Ryan Lewis con Wanz, "Thrift Shop" (Ganó)

2012: Gotye con Kimbra, "Somebody That I Used to Know" (Ganó)

2011: Adele, "Rolling In the Deep" (Ganó)

2010: Kesha, "Tik Tok"

2009: Black Eyed Peas, "Boom Boom Pow" (Ganó)

2008: Flo Rida con T-Pain, "Get Low" (Nominada)

2007: Beyoncé, "Irreplaceable" (Nominada)

2006: Daniel Powter, "Bad Day" (Nominada)

2005: Mariah Carey, "We Belong Together" (Ganó)

2004: Usher con Lil Jon con Ludacris, "Yeah!" (Ganó)

2003: 50 Cent, "In Da Club" (Nominada)

2002: Nickelback, "How You Remind Me" (Nominada)

2001: Lifehouse, "Hanging by a Moment"

2000: Faith Hill, "Breathe" (Ganó)

1999: Cher, "Believe" (Ganó)

1998: Next, "Too Close"

1997: Elton John, "Candle In the Wind 1997" (Ganó)

1996: Los del Río, "Macarena (Bayside Boys remix)"

1995: Coolio, "Gangsta's Paradise" (Ganó)

1994: Ace of Base, "The Sign" (Nominada)

1993: Whitney Houston, "I Will Always Love You" (Ganó)

1992: Boyz II Men, "End of the Road" (Ganó)

1991: Bryan Adams, "(Everything I Do) I Do It for You" (Ganó)

1990: Wilson Phillips, "Hold On" (Nominada)

1989: Chicago, "Look Away"

1988: George Michael, "Faith"

1987: The Bangles, "Walk Like an Egyptian"

1986: Dionne Warwick & Friends, "That's What Friends Are For" (Ganó)

1985: Wham!, "Careless Whisper"

1984: Prince, "When Doves Cry"

1983: The Police, "Every Breath You Take" (Ganó)

1982: Olivia Newton-John, "Physical" (Nominada)

1981: Kim Carnes, "Bette Davis Eyes" (Ganó)

1980: Blondie, "Call Me" (Nominada)

1979: The Knack, "My Sharona" (Nominada)

1978: Andy Gibb, "Shadow Dancing"

1977: Rod Stewart, "Tonight's the Night (Gonna Be Alright)"

1976: Wings, "Silly Love Songs"

1975: Captain & Tennille, "Love Will Keep Us Together" (Ganó)

1974: Barbra Streisand, "The Way We Were" (Ganó)

1973: Tony Orlando and Dawn, "Tie a Yellow Ribbon 'Round the Ole Oak Tree" (Nominada)

1972: Roberta Flack, "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face" (Ganó)

1971: Three Dog Night, "Joy to the World" (Nominada)

1970: Simon & Garfunkel, "Bridge Over Troubled Water" (Ganó)

1969: The Archies, "Sugar, Sugar"

1968: The Beatles, "Hey Jude" (Nominada)

1967: Lulu, "To Sir with Love"

1966: Sgt. Barry Sadler, "Ballad of the Green Berets"

1965: Sam the Sham & the Pharaohs, "Wooly Bully" (Nominada)

1964: The Beatles, "I Want to Hold Your Hand" (Nominada)

1963: Jimmy Gilmer and the Fireballs, "Sugar Shack"

1962: Acker Bilk, "Stranger on the Shore" (Nominada)

1961: Bobby Lewis, "Tossin' and Turnin'"

1960: Percy Faith, "Theme from A Summer Place" (Ganó)

1959: Johnny Horton, "The Battle of New Orleans" (Ganó)

1958: Domenico Modugno, "Nel Blu Dipinto di Blu (Volare)" (Ganó)

