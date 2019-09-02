El intérprete puertorriqueño Lunay debutó ayer en el Festival Los Dells en Wisconsin.
El festival, que transcurrió entre sábado y domingo, también contó con la presencia de figuras como Ozuna, Farruko, Elvis Crespo, PJ Sin Suela, Sebastián Yatra, Carlos Vives, Jesse & Joy y Natalia Lafourcade, entre otros.
En el evento, descrito como “el primer gran festival de música y arte latino en el medio oeste y el más grande de América”, el artista urbano entregó temas como A solas, Llégale, El favor y Soltera, entre otros.
La presentación de Lunay forma parte de su gira por Estados Unidos, que continuará en escenarios de Atlanta, Los Ángeles, Charlotte, Chicago y Tampa.
En la Isla, tiene en agenda el Reggaeton White Concert, el 13 de septiembre en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, donde actuarán además Nicky Jam, Natti Natasha, Becky G y Chencho Corleone.
