Manny Manuel se presentó con gran acogida en el evento Viva Orlando, ante 6,000 personas, que disfrutaron de un espectáculo de cerca de dos horas, que incluyó éxitos como Si una vez, Mi problema, Y sé que vas a llorar, Cómo duele y Dicen que los hombres, entre otros.
La presentación del Rey de corazones en el Lake Eola Amphitheater también incluyó su reciente tema en promoción, Quiero que vuelvas.
“Gracias por tantas muestras de cariño y manifestaciones de apoyo durante los tiempos difíciles. Les prometo que seguiré adelante para no defraudarles”, expresó el cantante.
Manny tiene en agenda presentaciones en República Dominicana del 18 al 21 de octubre y una gira por Texas en diciembre.
Su Voz Cuestionable. Good Luck
