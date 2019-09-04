El novel artista urbano Maximus Wel, lanzó su primer sencillo Humedad, junto a Casper Magico y Cauty.
Wel cuenta con el respaldo del sello discográfico GoldStar Music & Management yJavier “Cholo” Gómez, responsable de la carrera de Héctor “El Father”, entre otros artistas del género urbano.
El tema, que ya está disponible en todas las plataformas digitales de música, fusiona el dancehall y el reguetón. Fue escrito por Maximus en tan solo una noche y surge por la inquietud del artista de trabajar un tema movido, en línea con el género urbano y uno que describe como “sexy”.
Según explicó Maximus, este es uno de los pocos temas cuyo resultado final fue lo que tenía en mente desde el principio.
El video, el cual lanza simultáneamente con la canción y presenta un ambiente tropical, contó con la dirección de Javier Bellido Cintrón y Louis Martínez.
(0) Comentarios
