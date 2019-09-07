Los integrantes del grupo Menudo celebraron la menudomania compartiendo con su fanaticada anoche, en un After party en El San Juan Hotel.
Ricky, Johnny, Miguel, René y Ray se tomaron fotos con cientos de fanáticos y disfrutaron de la coctelería especialmente diseñada por los mixólogos de El San Juan Hotel.
El Rum Bar, el Chandelier Bar, el Wine Bar y el Chico Cabaret tuvieron una increíble noche de Menudomanía rememorando los años de gloria del grupo.
AHORA QUE SE VAYAN A CUIDAR A LOS BIZNIETOS.
