Los integrantes del grupo Menudo celebraron la menudomania compartiendo con su fanaticada anoche, en un After party en El San Juan Hotel.

Ricky, Johnny, Miguel, René y Ray se tomaron fotos con cientos de fanáticos y disfrutaron de la coctelería especialmente diseñada por los mixólogos de El San Juan Hotel.

El Rum Bar, el Chandelier Bar, el Wine Bar y el Chico Cabaret tuvieron una increíble noche de Menudomanía rememorando los años de gloria del grupo.

(1) Comentarios

Maduro
Irma Cerame

AHORA QUE SE VAYAN A CUIDAR A LOS BIZNIETOS.

