Luego de cerca de tres meses en el hospital, Dante, uno de los mellizos de los actores Ferdinando Valencia y Brenda Kellerman falleció.
Así lo anunciaron los famosos en sus redes sociales.
Kellerman expresó: “Ocho meses en mi vientre, 100 días en mi vida y toda una eternidad en mi corazón. Te amo Dante. Adiós mi Dante”.
“Y mientras te vas, te aseguro que incluso voy a extrañarme a mí... Adiós Dante, adiós mi amor”, escribió, por su parte, Valencia junto a una fotografía en la que aparece con su fenecido hijo.
Dante había sido diagnosticado con meningitis, enfermedad que lo mantuvo internado en un hospital. Dante y Tadeo nacieron el pasado 24 de abril en un hospital de Coral Springs, en el estado de la Florida.
(1) Comentarios
MUY LAMENTABLE PARA ESTAS PERSONAS,..PERDER UN PEQUEÑO,..QUE APENAS ESTABA COMENZANDO,,..A VIVIR......LA PREGUNTA ES,..COMO SE CONTAGIÓ DE MENINGITIS ESE BEBE,..
