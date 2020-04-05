Flash Actor
@grantgust

El actor Logan Williams, quien apareció en "The Flash" de CW como el joven Barry Allen, murió a sus 16 años.

La agente de Williams, Michelle Gauvin, dice que murió el jueves. Gauvin no dio la causa de su muerte, pero ella dijo que su muerte repentina es un "shock".

La estrella de "The Flash" Grant Gustin publicó una foto de él con Williams y el actor Jesse L. Martin en Instagram que fue tomada durante el rodaje de un piloto de la serie en 2014. Gustin calificó la noticia de la muerte de Williams como "devastadora" y luego habló muy bien de Su talento y profesionalidad.

John Wesley Shipp, quien interpretó a Barry Allen en la versión de CBS de "The Flash", publicó fotos con Williams en Twitter. Shipp dijo que estaba "triste" después de escuchar las noticias.

Williams comenzó a actuar a la edad de 10 años. Apareció en otros programas de televisión, incluyendo "When Calls the Heart" y "The Whispers".

Tags

Get email notifications on this search daily!

Whenever this search gets new results, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.

Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

Followed notifications

Please log in to use this feature

Log In