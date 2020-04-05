El actor Logan Williams, quien apareció en "The Flash" de CW como el joven Barry Allen, murió a sus 16 años.
La agente de Williams, Michelle Gauvin, dice que murió el jueves. Gauvin no dio la causa de su muerte, pero ella dijo que su muerte repentina es un "shock".
View this post on Instagram
Just hearing the devastating news that Logan Williams has passed away suddenly. This picture was early in the filming of The Flash pilot episode back in 2014. I was so impressed by not only Logan’s talent but his professionalism on set. My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what is I’m sure an unimaginably difficult time for them. Please keep Logan and his family in your thoughts and prayers during what has been a strange and trying time for us all. Sending love to everyone. ❤️
La estrella de "The Flash" Grant Gustin publicó una foto de él con Williams y el actor Jesse L. Martin en Instagram que fue tomada durante el rodaje de un piloto de la serie en 2014. Gustin calificó la noticia de la muerte de Williams como "devastadora" y luego habló muy bien de Su talento y profesionalidad.
John Wesley Shipp, quien interpretó a Barry Allen en la versión de CBS de "The Flash", publicó fotos con Williams en Twitter. Shipp dijo que estaba "triste" después de escuchar las noticias.
Williams comenzó a actuar a la edad de 10 años. Apareció en otros programas de televisión, incluyendo "When Calls the Heart" y "The Whispers".