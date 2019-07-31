Viviana Ortiz
La foto del bebé de del baloncelista José Juan Barea y la modelo Viviana Ortiz fue publicada hoy en la cuenta de Instagram de la feliz madre.  

Con la llegada de Jose Juan Barea-Ortiz, el enebeísta ahora tiene tres hijos: Sebastián José, junto a Zuleyka Rivera y Paulina y el recién nacido, ambos hijos de su esposa.

Junto a la fotografía la ex Miss Universe Puerto Rico, publicó el siguiente mensaje: "El nene de mamá!!!!! Jose Juan Barea-Ortiz".

La imagen ya cuenta con más de 26 mil likes, y cientos de mensajes en los que los usuarios le ofrecen bendiciones. 

(2) Comentarios

Maduro
Irma Cerame

A quien caraxo le importa?

KP088
Kris Ten

Concurro. No entiendo por qué es noticia.

