La foto del bebé de del baloncelista José Juan Barea y la modelo Viviana Ortiz fue publicada hoy en la cuenta de Instagram de la feliz madre.
Con la llegada de Jose Juan Barea-Ortiz, el enebeísta ahora tiene tres hijos: Sebastián José, junto a Zuleyka Rivera y Paulina y el recién nacido, ambos hijos de su esposa.
Junto a la fotografía la ex Miss Universe Puerto Rico, publicó el siguiente mensaje: "El nene de mamá!!!!! Jose Juan Barea-Ortiz".
La imagen ya cuenta con más de 26 mil likes, y cientos de mensajes en los que los usuarios le ofrecen bendiciones.
(2) Comentarios
A quien caraxo le importa?
Concurro. No entiendo por qué es noticia.
