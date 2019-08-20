NUEVA YORK — La 25a película de James Bond ya tiene título: No Time to Die.
Los productores de la cinta anunciaron el nombre el martes después de mucho tiempo de referirse a ella simplemente como Bond 25.
En No Time to Die Daniel Craig interpreta una vez más al agente 007. Lea Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw y Ralph Fiennes también regresan como parte del elenco. Rami Malek debuta como villano.
No Time to Die, dirigida por Cary Fukunaga, será estrenada en 2020.
La producción ha tenido algunos tropiezos. Una explosión durante la filmación en los estudios Pinewood en junio lesionó a un integrante del equipo de producción y dañó el estudio en el que filmaban. Craig se lastimó el pie en mayo cuando realizaba una acrobacia en Jamaica y requirió una cirugía menor en el tobillo.
(0) Comentarios
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.