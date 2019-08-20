25a película de James Bond se llamará “No Time to Die”

ARCHIVO – En esta fotografía de archivo del 25 de abril de 2019, el actor Daniel Craig posa para retratos durante una sesión de la más reciente entrega de la serie de James Bond actualmente conocida como "Bond 25" en Oracabessa, Jamaica. La 25a película de James Bond ya tiene título: “No Time to Die”. Los productores anunciaron el título el martes 20 de agosto después de mucho tiempo en el que solo se referían a ella como "Bond 25". "No Time to Die" tiene de vuelta a Daniel Craig en el papel del agente 007. Rami Malek interpreta al villano. La película será estrenada en 2020.

 Leo Hudson

NUEVA YORK — La 25a película de James Bond ya tiene título: No Time to Die.

Los productores de la cinta anunciaron el nombre el martes después de mucho tiempo de referirse a ella simplemente como Bond 25.

En No Time to Die Daniel Craig interpreta una vez más al agente 007. Lea Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw y Ralph Fiennes también regresan como parte del elenco. Rami Malek debuta como villano.

No Time to Die, dirigida por Cary Fukunaga, será estrenada en 2020.

La producción ha tenido algunos tropiezos. Una explosión durante la filmación en los estudios Pinewood en junio lesionó a un integrante del equipo de producción y dañó el estudio en el que filmaban. Craig se lastimó el pie en mayo cuando realizaba una acrobacia en Jamaica y requirió una cirugía menor en el tobillo.

