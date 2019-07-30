Glorinel Soto

Glorinel Soto se integra a la edición de Fin de semana. >Suministrada

La periodista Glorinel Soto se unirá como ancla a la edición de edición de Telenoticias fin de semana, de Telemundo.

La reportera comenzó labores el pasado 22 de julio, como parte de la cobertura especial Gobierno en jaque del canal. Sin embargo, asumirá la posición de reportera ancla, a partir de este sábado, 3 de agosto, junto a Marjorie Ramírez.

Soto posee un bachillerato en Información y Periodismo de la Universidad de Puerto Rico, recinto de Río Piedras. Ha laborado como reportera en WIPR TV (Canal 6). Además, trabajó como Jefa de información en Radio Isla 1320 AM y como redactora en Notiuno 630 AM y Noticias 1660 AM.

