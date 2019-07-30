La periodista Glorinel Soto se unirá como ancla a la edición de edición de Telenoticias fin de semana, de Telemundo.
La reportera comenzó labores el pasado 22 de julio, como parte de la cobertura especial Gobierno en jaque del canal. Sin embargo, asumirá la posición de reportera ancla, a partir de este sábado, 3 de agosto, junto a Marjorie Ramírez.
Soto posee un bachillerato en Información y Periodismo de la Universidad de Puerto Rico, recinto de Río Piedras. Ha laborado como reportera en WIPR TV (Canal 6). Además, trabajó como Jefa de información en Radio Isla 1320 AM y como redactora en Notiuno 630 AM y Noticias 1660 AM.
(0) Comentarios
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.