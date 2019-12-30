El expresidente de Estados Unidos, Barack Obama, publicó hoy la lista de sus canciones favoritas durante este año 2019.
Entre las canciones favoritas del exmandatario se encuentra Baila Baila Baila (Remix) de Ozuna, Daddy Yankee, Anuel, Farruko y JBalvin.
From hip-hop to country to The Boss, here are my songs of the year. If you’re looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope there’s a track or two in here that does the trick. pic.twitter.com/mQ2VssyDwt— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 30, 2019
Obama también incluyó en la lista Con Altura de Rosalía y J Balvin.
As we wind down 2019, I wanted to share with you my annual list of favorites that made the last year a little brighter. We’ll start with books today — movies and music coming soon. I hope you enjoy these as much as I did. pic.twitter.com/l5qTGkAPok— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 28, 2019
Adicional a esta lista, Obama publicó sus libros favoritos en los que se encuentran: The Age of Surveillance Capitalism de Shoshana Zuboff.
Next up are my favorite movies and TV shows of 2019. Of course, there’s also American Factory, a film from our own production company, Higher Ground, that was recently shortlisted for an Oscar. Here’s the full list: pic.twitter.com/PEcgwotcxm— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 29, 2019
De igual manera, el décimo cuarto presidente de la nación americana reveló sus películas favoritas de este año entre las que están Marriage Story y The Irishman.