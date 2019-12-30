Ozuna

>Brandon Cruz González / EL VOCERO

El expresidente de Estados Unidos, Barack Obama, publicó hoy la lista de sus canciones favoritas durante este año 2019.

Entre las canciones favoritas del exmandatario se encuentra Baila Baila Baila (Remix) de Ozuna, Daddy Yankee, Anuel, Farruko y JBalvin.

Obama también incluyó en la lista Con Altura de Rosalía y J Balvin.

Adicional a esta lista, Obama publicó sus libros favoritos en los que se encuentran: The Age of Surveillance Capitalism de Shoshana Zuboff.

De igual manera, el décimo cuarto presidente de la nación americana reveló sus películas favoritas de este año entre las que están Marriage Story y The Irishman.

