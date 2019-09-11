El pianista argentino Raúl Di Blasio regresa a la Isla con su reciente gira Di Blasio & Friends, el 17 de noviembre en el Centro de Bellas Artes de Santurce.
“El Piano de América” presentará su espectáculo “Di Blasio & Friends” y tendrá como invitados a los artistas Chucho Avellanet, Silverio Pérez y Maridalia Hernández cantante original de Juan Luis Guerra 4.40.
La gira empezó en Chile el pasado 6 de abril del año en curso y la misma incluye escenarios de México, Panamá, y Estados Unidos, entre otros.
Además, el artista ha sido nominado recientemente a los premios Grammy.
Los boletos para este encuentro del pianista con su público ya están a la venta en Ticket Center y en la boletería del Centro de Bellas Artes.
(1) Comentarios
Big deal...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.