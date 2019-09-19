Jimmy Fallon y Residente
>Foto de Instagram

Residente y Bad Bunny, intérpretes del tema Bellacoso, presentaron anoche una versión diferente en el Late Night Show, de Jimmy Fallon. 

En esta ocasión, que marcaba el estreno mundial de la canción en televisión, los artistas urbanos contaron con cuatro voces adicionales que simulaban el ritmo de la música. 

Además, utilizaron una banda de percusión para la presentación que fue en vivo anoche. 

El público ovacionó a los dos boricuas al finalizar la presentación. 

Esta es la segunda vez que Bad Bunny es invitado a este programa. 

