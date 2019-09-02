Ricky Martin celebró por todo lo alto el cumpleaños número 35 de su esposo, Jwan Yosef.
Según pudo apreciarse en varios videos compartidos por el artista plástico sirio, el festejo se llevó a cabo en la residencia de ambos en Los Ángeles, entre amigos y buena música.
El tradicional Cumpleaños feliz le fue cantado en español al homenajeado por el astro boricua, quien cargaba el bizcocho con las 35 velas.
La pareja se casó en enero de 2018 y el 31 de diciembre del mismo año informaron el nacimiento de su hija Lucía Martin Yosef. El cantante de 47 años también padre de Valentino y Matteo, de 11 años.
