Ricky Martin y Jwan Yosef

El evento se celebró en la residencia de ambos en Los Ángeles. >Suministrada

Ricky Martin celebró por todo lo alto el cumpleaños número 35 de su esposo, Jwan Yosef.

Según pudo apreciarse en varios videos compartidos por el artista plástico sirio, el festejo se llevó a cabo en la residencia de ambos en Los Ángeles, entre amigos y buena música.

View this post on Instagram

Happy DAYS Happy BIRTHDAYS ❤️ #35 #birthdayweek

A post shared by Jwan Yosef (@jwanyosef) on

El tradicional Cumpleaños feliz le fue cantado en español al homenajeado por el astro boricua, quien cargaba el bizcocho con las 35 velas.

La pareja se casó en enero de 2018 y el 31 de diciembre del mismo año informaron el nacimiento de su hija Lucía Martin Yosef. El cantante de 47 años también padre de Valentino y Matteo, de 11 años.

Tags

Locations

Get email notifications on this search daily!

Whenever this search gets new results, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.

Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

Followed notifications

Please log in to use this feature

Log In

(0) Comentarios

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.