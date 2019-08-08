El presentador Rubén Sánchez fue víctima de una broma que le jugó un oyente en medio del programa radial Temprano en la mañana (WKAQ 580 AM).
Como de costumbre, el periodista decidió abrir uno de los tantos mensajes que recibe a diario sin imaginarse de qué se trataría.
De inmediato, se fueron a una pausa y al regreso, Sánchez pidió disculpas. Explicó que abrió el vídeo que le enviaron al pensar que se trataba de un mensaje de Pedro Pierluisi, quien ayer salió de la gobernación.
Mira el vídeo:
(4) Comentarios
Le quedo genial al qu elo envio. jajajaja
YO CREIA,..QUE ERA ALGO MÁS IMPRESIONANTE,....ESCUCHO ..UN GEMIDO,...Y EL PNDJO SE PERTURBO?,...🤣🤣🤣🤣
si claro un video de Pierluisi.
A mi me a pasado ya
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.