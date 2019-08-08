Ruben Sanchez
Captura de imagen de vídeo

El presentador Rubén Sánchez fue víctima de una broma que le jugó un oyente en medio del programa radial Temprano en la mañana (WKAQ 580 AM).

Como de costumbre, el periodista decidió abrir uno de los tantos mensajes que recibe a diario sin imaginarse de qué se trataría.

De inmediato, se fueron a una pausa y al regreso, Sánchez pidió disculpas. Explicó que abrió el vídeo que le enviaron al pensar que se trataba de un mensaje de Pedro Pierluisi, quien ayer salió de la gobernación.

Mira el vídeo:

Get email notifications on this search daily!

Whenever this search gets new results, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.

Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

Followed notifications

Please log in to use this feature

Log In

(4) Comentarios

ELMO JOHN BROWN
elmo brown

Le quedo genial al qu elo envio. jajajaja

Report Add Reply
EL-MACHO-PUERCO
EL MACHO PUERCO

YO CREIA,..QUE ERA ALGO MÁS IMPRESIONANTE,....ESCUCHO ..UN GEMIDO,...Y EL PNDJO SE PERTURBO?,...🤣🤣🤣🤣

Report Add Reply
el guaraguao
el guaraguao

si claro un video de Pierluisi.

Report Add Reply
Danny50
Donny Santiago

A mi me a pasado ya

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.