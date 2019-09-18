El venezolano Raúl González volverá a tener un espacio fijo entre presentadores del programa matutino de Univision, Despierta América.
El anuncio fue hecho hoy por el resto del equipo que es conformado por Alan Tacher, Francisca Lapachel, Elyangelica González, Satcha Petro y Karla Martínez.
González fue parte del espacio por 13 años antes de renunciar en 2014 en busca de otras oportunidades en la televisión.
“Regresa de manera oficial porque ustedes (la audiencia) lo pedía en las redes sociales”, anunciaron.
“Yo me siento muy feliz, para mí es importante porque es un renacer en mi vida personal y profesional. Quiero agradecerles a todos”, manifestó González.
Dijo que ahora tiene una perspectiva diferente de la vida y que está en la búsqueda de hacer cosas que lo hagan sentir feliz.
