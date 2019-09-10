Jennifer López está en conversaciones para encabezar el espectáculo de medio tiempo en el Super Bowl LIV, según fuentes de Us Weekly.
Los fanáticos han estado haciendo campaña para que J. Lo, de 50 años, suba al escenario de la NFL durante años, y el juego del campeonato de febrero de 2020 en Miami sería un momento ideal para hacerlo.
"Sí, [he] pensado en el Super Bowl y está en Miami. Es un gran problema, pero ya veremos", bromeó López a Entertainment Tonight en julio. "Ellos toman sus propias decisiones allí [en la NFL]".
2019 ha sido un año excepcional para la cantante de "On the Floor". Ella y Rodríguez, de 44 años, se comprometieron en marzo, su exitosa gira It’s My Party viajó por el mundo este verano y ahora está recibiendo atención del Oscar por su papel en Hustlers.
