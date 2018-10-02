NUEVA YORK— Taylor Swift abrirá los American Music Awards la próxima semana.
La cantante de 28 años hizo el anuncio el martes. Será su primera actuación en una ceremonia de premios en casi tres años.
Dick Clark Productions informó que Swift cantará "I Did Something Bad" de su álbum "Reputation".
Swift compite por el premio al artista del año junto con Drake, Ed Sheeran, Imagine Dragons y Post Malone.
El rap domina la lista de nominados este año, con nueve nominaciones para Drake y Cardi B.
Sheeran y Malone recibieron seis cada uno, mientras que Camila Cabello compite por cinco honores.
Los AMAs, cuyos ganadores son elegidos por los fans, se transmitirán en vivo el 9 de octubre desde el Teatro Microsoft en Los Ángeles por la cadena ABC.
