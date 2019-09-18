La cantante Taylor Swift anunció ayer sus primeras fechas de conciertos y festivales internacionales para el 2020.
Según CNN, Swift se convertirá en la primera mujer en abrir un estadio de la NFL cuando Lover Fest West, el 25 y 26 de julio, inicie el año próximo en el Estadio SoFi de Los Ángeles.
El siguiente fin de semana, 31 de julio y 1 de agosto, Lover Fest East llega al estadio Gillette en Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Los actos de apertura para Lover Fest West y Lover Fest East se anunciarán pronto.
Las fechas anunciadas son:
20 de junio: Werchter Boutique (Werchter, Bélgica)
24 de junio: El Waldbühne (Berlín)
26 de junio: Oslo Sommertid (Oslo, Noruega)
1 de julio: Festival de Roskilde (Roskilde, Dinamarca)
3 de julio: Festival Open'er (Gdynia, Polonia)
5 de julio: Festival de Nimes (Nimes, Francia)
9 de julio: NOS Alive (Oeiras, Portugal)
18 de julio: Allianz Parque (Sao Paulo, Brasil)
25 y 26 de julio: Estadio SoFi (Los Ángeles)
31 de julio y 1 de agosto: Estadio Gillette (Foxborough, Massachusetts)
