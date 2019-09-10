La canción Tiros pa'l diablo, que nació de la frase que Almighty usa desde que se convirtió en cristiano, ya cuenta con casi un millón de reproducciones.
Esa cifra Almighty y Jon Z la alcanzaron en Youtube a una semana del estreno.
Tiros pa’l diablo fue producido por Durán The Coach y Young Martino.
El vídeo, dirigido por Freddy Graph, contiene escenas con los cantantes lanzando tiros a un diablo, e imágenes de gente haciendo cosas indiscretas por no seguir el camino correcto.
(2) Comentarios
pq el vocero promueve eso? el vocero es feliz cuando aumentan los asesinatos asi tienen primera planas que son atractivas
[thumbdown][thumbdown][thumbdown]
