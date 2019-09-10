almighty y Jon Z
>Captura de video

La canción Tiros pa'l diablo, que nació de la frase que Almighty usa desde que se convirtió en cristiano, ya cuenta con casi un millón de reproducciones. 

Esa cifra Almighty y Jon Z la alcanzaron en Youtube a una semana del estreno. 

Tiros pa’l diablo fue producido por Durán The Coach y Young Martino.

El vídeo, dirigido por Freddy Graph, contiene escenas con los cantantes lanzando tiros a un diablo, e imágenes de gente haciendo cosas indiscretas por no seguir el camino correcto.

(2) Comentarios

zuimaco zinato
zuimaco zinato

pq el vocero promueve eso? el vocero es feliz cuando aumentan los asesinatos asi tienen primera planas que son atractivas

ENKI PRO USA
ENKI PRO USA

[thumbdown][thumbdown][thumbdown]

