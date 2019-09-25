La presentadora de Día a Día Dagmar Rivera, no tuvo otra opción que reírse, luego de enterarse de que dejó su vehículo prendido por cuatro horas.
A eso de la 1:30 de la tarde, en medio de un segmento dedicado a noticias virales, su compañero de labores Raymond Arrieta dio a conocer que la noticia viral del día era justamente de Dagmar.
"Damas y caballeros, Dagmar tiene el carro prendido...desde las 9:30 de la mañana tiene el carro prendido", dijo Arrieta.
Mientras, Dagmar no podía contener su risa y justificó que la "guagua no se oye".
Vea el vídeo del cómico momento:
(0) Comentarios
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.