Yolandita Monge se presentará en concierto el 7 de diciembre en la Sala de Festivales del Centro de Bellas Artes de Santurce, con su espectáculo Por ti.
“Me siento muy feliz y entusiasmada de presentar este nuevo espectáculo. Esta es una nueva oportunidad de compartir con la gente que me quiere, disfruta mis alegrías y me ha acompañado por tanto tiempo. Ya estoy trabajando en ese repertorio que la gente espera y otras sorpresas que confío poder materializar. Cantar frente a mi público de Puerto Rico me apasiona, siempre es un reto y una aventura para la cual entrego lo mejor de mi”, expresó Monge.
La artista ofrecerá una travesía por los éxitos que han marcado su carrera como El amor, Quítame ese hombre del corazón, La distancia, Este amor que hay que callar y Débil, entre otras.
La venta de boletos del espectáculo inició hoy, a través de Ticketera y en la boletería de Bellas Artes.
(1) Comentarios
Regresa LA MOMIA ................ A Cojerle los billetes a los Boricuas ...!!!
