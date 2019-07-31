YouTube transmitirá en vivo conciertos de Lollapalooza

CHICAGO — Los fans de la música podrán ver en vivo los conciertos de Lollapalooza este fin de semana a través de YouTube.
J Balvin es el primer artista principal latino del festival, en el que también se presentarán Rosalía, 123 Andrés, Sonia de Los Santos, Malu Trevejo, Omar Apollo y Deorro.
La transmisión desde el Grant Park de Chicago se realizará de jueves a domingo por el canal de YouTube de Lollapalooza, informó la plataforma el miércoles.
En la aplicación YouTube Music también podrán verse grandes momentos de artistas como Twenty One Pilots, The Strokes, Death Cab for Cutie, Flume, The Chainsmokers y 21 Savage. YouTube Music también ofrecerá las listas de reproducción The Lineup y Emerging Artists, con temas de Lollapalooza.
Asimismo, YouTube Originals presentará contenido original desde Lollapalooza, incluyendo momentos tras bambalinas.
