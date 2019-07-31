YouTube transmitirá en vivo conciertos de Lollapalooza

J Balvin durante un concierto en Tel Aviv, Israel, el 31 de julio de 2019. Los fans de la música podrán ver en vivo la transmisión oficial de los conciertos de Lollapalooza 2019 desde el Grant Park de Chicago a través de YouTube. J Balvin es uno de los artistas principales del festival en el que también se presentarán Rosalía, 123 Andrés, Sonia de Los Santos, Malu Trevejo, Omar Apollo y Deorro.

 Ariel Schalit

CHICAGO — Los fans de la música podrán ver en vivo los conciertos de Lollapalooza este fin de semana a través de YouTube.

J Balvin es el primer artista principal latino del festival, en el que también se presentarán Rosalía, 123 Andrés, Sonia de Los Santos, Malu Trevejo, Omar Apollo y Deorro.

La transmisión desde el Grant Park de Chicago se realizará de jueves a domingo por el canal de YouTube de Lollapalooza, informó la plataforma el miércoles.

En la aplicación YouTube Music también podrán verse grandes momentos de artistas como Twenty One Pilots, The Strokes, Death Cab for Cutie, Flume, The Chainsmokers y 21 Savage. YouTube Music también ofrecerá las listas de reproducción The Lineup y Emerging Artists, con temas de Lollapalooza.

Asimismo, YouTube Originals presentará contenido original desde Lollapalooza, incluyendo momentos tras bambalinas.

Tags

Get email notifications on this search daily!

Whenever this search gets new results, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.

Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

Followed notifications

Please log in to use this feature

Log In

(0) Comentarios

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.