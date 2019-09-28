AEE
Josian E. Bruno Gómez / EL VOCERO

La Ecoeléctrica de la Autoridad de Energía Eléctrica informó que perdió dos unidades en la noche de hoy, por lo que miles de abonados en distintos municipios de la Isla han reportado estar sin el servicio eléctrico.

Según informó la AEE en sus redes sociales se encuentran trabajando para reponer el servicio tras la falla.

(2) Comentarios

Tiburon666
Enrique Giraldo

Ecoelectrica es privada. La privatizacion lo resuelve todo, cierto? ( sarcasmo)

EnocKlas
Enoc Klas

Aún La Vampi sigue confiando en el ser más mentiroso en la historia de PR.

