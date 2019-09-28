La Ecoeléctrica de la Autoridad de Energía Eléctrica informó que perdió dos unidades en la noche de hoy, por lo que miles de abonados en distintos municipios de la Isla han reportado estar sin el servicio eléctrico.
Ecoeléctrica pierde dos unidades se realizan operaciones en AEE para reponer el servicio. CC1 pic.twitter.com/vJHTOrjxLh— Autoridad de Energía Eléctrica (@AEEONLINE) September 29, 2019
Según informó la AEE en sus redes sociales se encuentran trabajando para reponer el servicio tras la falla.
Ecoelectrica es privada. La privatizacion lo resuelve todo, cierto? ( sarcasmo)
Aún La Vampi sigue confiando en el ser más mentiroso en la historia de PR.
