El Bosque Nacional El Yunque emitió un comunicado informando el cierre temporero desde mañana martes, 27 de agosto hasta el jueves, 29 de agosto de 2019 debido al paso de la tormenta tropical Dorian.
Luego del paso del sistema, el Servicio Forestal realizará un análisis de las condiciones y anunciará cuándo es seguro reabrir el bosque.
Este cierre incluye todas las áreas recreativas del bosque, las facilidades administrativas y El Portalito HUB en Palmer.
(2) Comentarios
ah que fallo lider, yo que iba pal yunque manana a beber ron pitorro...sea la madre!
No se debe permitir que la gente entre en la cascada.
¡Respeta la naturalezas!
