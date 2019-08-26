turismo

El bosque pluvial El Yunque es uno de los lugares más visitados por turistas. >Suministrada

El Bosque Nacional El Yunque emitió un comunicado informando el cierre temporero desde mañana martes, 27 de agosto hasta el jueves, 29 de agosto de 2019 debido al paso de la tormenta tropical Dorian.

Luego del paso del sistema, el Servicio Forestal realizará un análisis de las condiciones y anunciará cuándo es seguro reabrir el bosque.

Este cierre incluye todas las áreas recreativas del bosque, las facilidades administrativas y El Portalito HUB en Palmer.

(2) Comentarios

Jean Paul
Tom Jones

ah que fallo lider, yo que iba pal yunque manana a beber ron pitorro...sea la madre!

PR771
Ben Over

No se debe permitir que la gente entre en la cascada.

¡Respeta la naturalezas!

