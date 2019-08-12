José Ortiz

José Ortiz, director ejecutivo de la Autoridad de Energía Eléctrica.

 Josian E. Bruno Gómez / EL VOCERO

El director ejecutivo de la Autoridad de Energía Eléctrica (AEE), José Ortiz, y el presidente de la Autoridad de Acueductos y Alcantarillados (AAA), Elí Díaz, ofrecerán declaraciones a la prensa, tras sostener reuniones con la gobernadora Wanda Vázquez. 

Ayer, Vázquez informó hoy que detuvo la firma del contrato entre la empresa Stantec y la AEE para trabajos relacionados con la recuperación del sistema eléctrico tras el paso del huracán María, hasta tanto las circunstancias del mismo estén claras.

(5) Comentarios

zuimaco zinato
zuimaco zinato

con WANDA ahora son 16 meses de dissability mobility impaired

Report Add Reply
veteranoloco
jose acosta

JAJAJAJA JOSE ORTIZ,,ESTA BUSCANDO PASAR SUS ULTIMOS DIAS,,,EN UN BUEN CUARTITO,,CON A/C,,,Y COMIDA GRATIS,,,,JAJAJAJAJAJA

Report Add Reply
gardosh37
Gardosh El viejo

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Mr. Blup 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Report Add Reply
Maduro
Irma Cerame

JOSÉ ORTIZ: “PERO POR FAVOR DÉJENME BUSCARME LO MÍO TAMBIÉN.”

Report Add Reply
Alcaraz Jose Hiram
Alcaraz Jose Hiram

Y De Que Va A Hablar Mr.Blub...

Report Add Reply

