El director ejecutivo de la Autoridad de Energía Eléctrica (AEE), José Ortiz, y el presidente de la Autoridad de Acueductos y Alcantarillados (AAA), Elí Díaz, ofrecerán declaraciones a la prensa, tras sostener reuniones con la gobernadora Wanda Vázquez.
Ayer, Vázquez informó hoy que detuvo la firma del contrato entre la empresa Stantec y la AEE para trabajos relacionados con la recuperación del sistema eléctrico tras el paso del huracán María, hasta tanto las circunstancias del mismo estén claras.
con WANDA ahora son 16 meses de dissability mobility impaired
JAJAJAJA JOSE ORTIZ,,ESTA BUSCANDO PASAR SUS ULTIMOS DIAS,,,EN UN BUEN CUARTITO,,CON A/C,,,Y COMIDA GRATIS,,,,JAJAJAJAJAJA
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Mr. Blup 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
JOSÉ ORTIZ: “PERO POR FAVOR DÉJENME BUSCARME LO MÍO TAMBIÉN.”
Y De Que Va A Hablar Mr.Blub...
