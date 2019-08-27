El representante José Aponte Hernández cuestionó la falta de prioridad que ha dado tanto el Centro Nacional de Huracanes como a la Agencia Federal para el Manejo de Emergencias (FEMA, siglas en inglés), a tener operativo el único radar Doppler en Puerto Rico durante la época pico de la temporada de huracanes.
“Puerto Rico tiene que ser una prioridad para las agencias federales. El azote de María en 2017 demostró que la respuesta del gobierno federal tiene que ser más ágil y rápida. Por eso no entendemos cómo no se coordinó, en término de piezas y servicio, tener operando el Doppler sin parar durante la época de huracanes, especialmente en agosto y septiembre”, dijo el político.
Las expresiones del legislador del Partido Nuevo Progresista (PNP) surgen luego de salir publicada una noticia en varios medios de comunicación local en la que destacan que el radar Doppler se encuentra fuera de servicio desde el pasado 24 de agosto.
“Entiendo que esto fue una falta de coordinación y de prioridades. No tengo duda de que si Puerto Rico fuera un Estado de la Unión, la pieza averiada ya estaría aquí o, probablemente, habrían tenido inventario para reparar cualquier daño. Ese radar es prioridad y el gobierno federal tiene que tomarlo de esa manera”, concluyó Aponte Hernández.
(4) Comentarios
JOE KANECA,,,CUANDO VAYAS A HABLAR SANDESES,,,ESTUPIDESES,,,VERIFICA LA INF. PRIMERO,,,O ESTABAS CON JORGE NAVARRO BEBIENDO Y DANDOSE ALGO,???
OSEA QUE ESTABAN "ARREGUINDAO" DEL GOBIERNO FEDERAL,...EN VEZ DE ARREGLARLO USTEDES MISMOS EL RADAR ESE Y NO ESPERAR POR LOS FEDERALES,...PERO QUE SANGRIGORDO ES ES EL KANEKA APONTE ESTE,...TODAVIA EL PIENSA QUE LOS BORICUAS SOMOS LOS LINDINES DEL CARIBE,..Y LOS FEDERALES NOS TIENEN QUE ARREGLAR EL RADAR DOPLER ESE OBLIGAO,...CUANDO YA LOS AMERICANOS NO TIENEN INTERESES MILITARES AQUI,...DEJARON ESCAPAR LA PALOMA,...QUE ERA LA MARINA,....SI LA MARINA AMERICANA HUBIERA ESTADO AQUI CUANDO PASO EL HURACAN MARIA ESE EL TRATO HACIA NOSOTROS DESPUES DEL HURACÁN,...DE PARTE DE LOS GRINGOS HUBIERA SIDO DE PRIMERA CLASE ,....PERO LES ENVIARON EL MENSAJE EQUIVOCADO A LOS AMERICANOS,..AL PEDIR QUE RETIRARÁ SU MARINA NAVAL DE P.R.,..POR SEGUIRLE EL JUEGUITO A RUBÉN BERRIOS,..GEORGE BUSH HIJO ,..LO DIJO,...NUESTROS AMIGOS PUERTORRIQUEÑOS,..NO NOS QUIEREN?,....Y AHORA EL "GUANAJO" JOSÉ APONTE ESTE ESTA LLORIQUEANDOLE A LOS AMERICANOS ,..PARA QUE LE ARREGLEN EL RADAR DOPLER ESE,...LO ÚLTIMO QUE SE SABE ES QUE YA PIDIERON LA PIEZA DAÑADA DEL RADAR ESE Y LO VAN ARREGLAR EN ESTA SEMANA DIJERON EN OTRA NOTICIA,...ESTÁN ESPERANDO A QUE LA PIEZA LLEGUE,..PARA INSTALARLA Y PRENDERLO.
Ya empieza la lloradera boricua 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭
Tito Kaneka Esta Vivo....O Simplemente Respira...
