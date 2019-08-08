Wanda Vázquez

>Archivo / EL VOCERO

A solo horas de juramentar como gobernadora, Wanda Vázquez ofrece una entrevista a EL VOCERO. 

Sigue la transmisión en directo: 

Tags

Get email notifications on this search daily!

Whenever this search gets new results, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.

Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

Followed notifications

Please log in to use this feature

Log In

(4) Comentarios

Nel
Nelson Salgado

***TODOS LOS JUECES DEL SUPREMO CERTIFICARON A WANDA VAZQUEZ.....ESO QUIERE DECIR QUE ELLOS TAMPOCO SIRVEN???....O SEA QUE SIEMPRE TUVIMOS UNA SECRETARIA DE JUSTICIA Y UN CLUB DE JUECES QUE NÚNCA SIRVIERON PARA NADA????....COBRANDO SUELDASOS PARA SER INEPTOS???....ENTÓNCES QUÉ DEBEMOS HACER???....QUEREMOS UN GOBIERNO NUEVO???.....CÓMO CAMBIAMOS TODO EL GOBIERNO???....PUES VAMOS A PEDIRLO, A RECLAMARLO, A EXIGIRLO, Y A LUCHARLO, PORQUE NO SE VAN A QUERER IR, PORQUE NADIE RENUNCIA A UN FILETE DE MIGNON.....COMENTA/PARTICIPA***

Report Add Reply
Nel
Nelson Salgado

***PORQUÉ SERÀ QUE HAY GENTE, COMO EN ESTE CASO, QUE DE SÓLO MIRARLA A LA CARA, YÁ SABES LO POCA COSA QUE SON?....Y LO POQUITO QUE PUEDEN DAR***



***SOY YÓ?, O A USTEDES LES PASA LO MISMO?***

Report Add Reply
Nada Personal
Belisa Baez

El pueblo la esta escuchando... Y aunque hay grupos con agendas escondidas tanto en la legislatura como particulares no permita que ello la derrote. Usted es la Gobernadora . Confíe en su intelecto, en su disciplina y en su espíritu de lucha. Usted vino a romper ese vinculo nefasto. Basta ya de los politicos que vienen a servirse del pueblo. Confiamos en su palabra...

Report Add Reply
Alcaraz Jose Hiram
Alcaraz Jose Hiram

No Acomodes Mucho Las Guaretas Que Ya Mismo Vas Pa Fuera Y Pal Libro Guiness...

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.