El exrepresentante del Partido Nuevo Progresista (PNP) Carlos López Nieves falleció hoy.
Su familia agradeció por medio de declaraciones escritas, "los gestos de cariño que hemos recibido hacia nuestro padre, y con humildad solicitamos que se respete su memoria".
La familia solicitó además "un espacio de privacidad para poder manejar tan triste y repentina perdida".
Informarán más adelante los detalles sobre los actos fúnebres.
También fue Procurador del Ciudadano.
Cumplía una condena de arresto domiciliario tras declararse culpable de cargos de malversación de fondos públicos y aprovechamiento ilícito de servicios públicos.
(3) Comentarios
Otro picaro q se lo llevo el diablo
Murió un exconvicto, un ladron y un vividor. Ahora vendrá el PNP a rendirle un homenaje póstumo.
Este si que era un chanchullero "magnifique". Se nos etan acabando los viejos corruptos PNP. ??? QEPD.
