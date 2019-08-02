la fortaleza
>Josian E. Bruno Gómez/EL VOCERO

Al asumir el cargo de gobernador, Pedro Pierluisi informó que no habrá primera dama, que consideraría cerrar la Oficina de la Primera Dama y añadió además que no contempla mudarse a La Fortaleza antes del miércoles.

En su primera conferencia de prensa como gobernador Pierluisi dijo que está en un proceso de divorcio de María Elena Carrión.

A preguntas de la prensa dijo que los programas que estén corriendo bajo la Oficina de la Primera Dama serían reasignados a otras oficinas en La Fortaleza, lo que implicaría un ahorro para el gobierno, según expresó.

(3) Comentarios

EL-MACHO-PUERCO
EL MACHO PUERCO

LA PRIMERA DAMA TODOS SABEN QUIÉN SERA,....IRMA CERAME,...LA LOCA POPULETE DEL FORO ESTE,..🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Mameyal
Eduard Matta

Deben poner de primera dama.....a Yulin

PepoWedge
Juan Santos

Pierluisi es 🦆


