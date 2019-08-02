Al asumir el cargo de gobernador, Pedro Pierluisi informó que no habrá primera dama, que consideraría cerrar la Oficina de la Primera Dama y añadió además que no contempla mudarse a La Fortaleza antes del miércoles.
En su primera conferencia de prensa como gobernador Pierluisi dijo que está en un proceso de divorcio de María Elena Carrión.
A preguntas de la prensa dijo que los programas que estén corriendo bajo la Oficina de la Primera Dama serían reasignados a otras oficinas en La Fortaleza, lo que implicaría un ahorro para el gobierno, según expresó.
(3) Comentarios
LA PRIMERA DAMA TODOS SABEN QUIÉN SERA,....IRMA CERAME,...LA LOCA POPULETE DEL FORO ESTE,..🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Deben poner de primera dama.....a Yulin
Pierluisi es 🦆
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.