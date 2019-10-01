Un grupo manifestantes pertenecientes a la Unión de Trabajadores de la Industria Eléctrica y Riego (Utier) paralizaron las operaciones de la oficina comercial de la Autoridad de Energía Eléctrica (AEE) que ubica en la calle McArthur, en Guayama, en protesta por la negociación laboral con los celadores.
La manifestación, que se inició a las 7:30 de la mañana, se prolongará hasta las 11:30 a.m., según informó Héctor Tirado, supervisor de la oficina de la AEE en Guayama.
(1) Comentarios
Ya es tiempo que privatizen
