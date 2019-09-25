BERLÍN — Un automovilista alemán recibió elogios por su ingenio porque al estallar llamas en su motor en plena autopista las sofocó con cerveza.
La policía dijo a la agencia dpa hoy que el hombre transitaba por la autopista cerca de la ciudad bávara de Hoesbach cuando sintió un olor raro.
Detuvo su auto en el borde y vio las llamas que salían bajo el capó. Rápidamente tomó varias botellas de cerveza que llevaba en el auto y las extinguió.
Acudieron los bomberos, pero ya no había nada que hacer.
(0) Comentarios
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.