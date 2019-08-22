VARSOVIA — Una repentina tormenta eléctrica que atravesó los montes Tatra en el sur de Polonia causó la muerte de varias personas y heridas a otras, informaron hoy rescatistas.
En la cima del monte Giewont un grupo de turistas, entre ellos varios menores, fueron impactados por un rayo, informó el servicio de rescate TOPR.
Videos televisados en TVN24 muestran a rescatistas de TOPR corriendo a un helicóptero para llegar la cima.
