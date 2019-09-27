Policía motora
EL VOCERO / Archivo

Un accidente de auto con vehículo oficial fue reportado a las 4:31 de la tarde de la hoy, en la carretera 1 intersección con la carretera 175 en Caguas.

Según se informó, un agente de la Policía, que viajaba en una motora propiedad de la Policía, sufrió un accidente en el lugar. El mismo, será transportado a un hospital del área, para recibir atención médica. Al momento se desconoce su condición.

Agentes adscritos a la División de Patrulla y Carretera del área de Caguas se encuentran investigando.

Más adelante se ampliará la información.

