Un accidente de auto con vehículo oficial fue reportado a las 4:31 de la tarde de la hoy, en la carretera 1 intersección con la carretera 175 en Caguas.
Según se informó, un agente de la Policía, que viajaba en una motora propiedad de la Policía, sufrió un accidente en el lugar. El mismo, será transportado a un hospital del área, para recibir atención médica. Al momento se desconoce su condición.
Agentes adscritos a la División de Patrulla y Carretera del área de Caguas se encuentran investigando.
Más adelante se ampliará la información.
(0) Comentarios
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.