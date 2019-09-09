accidente policias
EL VOCERO / Archivo

Un accidente de carácter grave se reportó en horas de la noche de ayer en el kilómetro 2.2 de la carretera PR-486, en el pueblo de Camuy, informó la Policía.

Según la Uniformada, Kirio Jarec Rivera García, de 19 años, conducía su vehículo Toyota Corolla en dirección de norte a sur y, al llegar al referido tramo, no cedió la mitad del camino e impactó frontalmente a un carro Mazda MX6, que era conducido por Luis Rosa Cruz, de 50 años.

Rivera García fue transportado en ambulancia aérea al Centro Médico de Río Piedras, ya que su condición es de cuidado.

