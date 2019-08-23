Un accidente con equino en la carretera 129 kilómetro 1.3 jurisdicción de Arecibo, ocurrió en la mañana de hoy.
Según la investigación realizada por el agente Edward Vélez Roman, de la División de Patrullas de Carreteras de Arecibo, el conductor Angel Molina Beltrán de 53 años, conducía el vehículo Ford Explore color crema, por la carretera 129 en dirección de Lares hacia Arecibo, y al llegar al kilómetro 1.3, impactó a un equino que se encontraba en la vía de rodaje. El animal falleció en el acto y el conductor del auto resultó ileso.
Personal de Manejo de Emergencias se harán cargo de la remoción del equino.
