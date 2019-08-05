Un accidente de carácter fatal se reportó a eso de las 5:50 p.m. de ayer, en el kilómetro 0.1 de la carretera PR-770, en el sector La Torre del barrio Palo Hincado, en Barranquitas, informó hoy la Policía.
Según la Uniformada, Loubriel Mercado Bonilla, de 34 años y vecino del referido municipio, conducía un Toyota Corolla color blanco de 1983 por dicha vía cuando perdió el control del volante e impactó un árbol.
Mercado Bonilla sufrió heridas que le provocaron la muerte en el acto.
Personal de Servicios Técnicos, en unión a la División de Patrullas de Carreteras y la fiscal Tania Delgado, se hicieron cargo de la investigación.
[ninja]....Exceso de velocidad y SIN cinturon de seguridad...."boricuadas" que solo sufren los familiares.....next
