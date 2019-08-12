Un accidente de carácter fatal se reportó a eso de las 4:20 a.m. de hoy, en la carretera PR-167, cerca de la Universidad Interamericana de Bayamón.
Según la Policía, un hombre, quien no ha sido identificado, falleció en el lugar.
Se recomendó a la ciudadanía tomar vías alternas como las carretera PR-829 y PR-199.
(0) Comentarios
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.