En la tarde de ayer se registró un accidente fatal con motora, frente al edificio Quadrangle Medical Center, que ubica en la Avenida Luis Muñoz Marín en Caguas.
Jorge Meléndez, de 33 años, transitaba en una motora color roja, cuando impactó un auto, lo que provocó que perdiera el control de la misma e impactara un poste de alumbrado eléctrico.
Meléndez Ortiz, fue transportado al hospital Hima San Pablo de Caguas, donde se certificó su muerte.
El caso está siendo atendido por agentes adscritos a la División de Patrullas de Carreteras Caguas en colaboración la fiscal Wilda N. Pacheco.
