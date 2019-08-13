Un hombre murió instantáneamente a eso de las 7:15 de anoche luego de volcar con su vehículo en la carretera PR-186, sector Marín del barrio Cubuy Arriba, en Canóvanas.
El conductor de un auto compacto manejaba aparentemente a exceso de velocidad y al llegar al kilómetro 0.4 perdió el control del volante, se subió a un peralte y se volcó.
Tras recibir una llamada al Sistema de Emergencias 9-1-1, la Policía encontró en el lugar el cadáver del hombre en el interior del vehículo, cuya descripción no fue proporcionada.
Tampoco se informó sobre la identidad de la víctima.
(1) Comentarios
dejame adivinar...no tenia puesto el cinturon de seguridad....
