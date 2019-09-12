Un accidente de carácter fatal se reportó a eso de las 8:16 p.m. de ayer, en la carretera PR-818, en el barrio Cibuco, en Corozal.
Según la Policía, Guillermo Rivera Vázquez, de 94 años, se disponía a entrar a la marquesina de su residencia en un Toyota Yaris color azul de 2009, cuando el auto se quedó acelerado, por lo que impactó la pared posterior del lugar, derrumbando la misma y cayendo al precipicio en el río Cibuco, donde falleció por las heridas recibidas.
El agente Santiago, adscrito a la División de Patrullas de Carreteras de Bayamón, en unión al fiscal de turno, investigaron los hechos.
