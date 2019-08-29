Un accidente vehicular de carácter fatal se reportó a las 11:33 de la mañana de hoy, en el kilómetro 1.4 de la carretera PR-4432, en el barrio Espino, en Lares.
Según la información preliminar, René Pérez Collado, de 77 años y residente en el referido municipio, falleció en el lugar al quedar pillado debajo de una guagua Ford E-350 de 1960, la cual se volcó.
Agentes adscritos a la División de Patrullas de Carreteras de Utuado, en unión al fiscal de turno, se hicieron cargo de la investigación.
