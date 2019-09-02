Un accidente de auto de carácter fatal con objeto fijo se reportó a las 8:19 de anoche, en
el Expreso 53 al final del Tunel Vicente Morales en Maunabo.
Según se informó, Luis Torres Martínez -de 45 años-, conducía una motora Kawasaki, modelo ZX70, año 1995 a una velocidad mayor a la permitida por ley. El hombre perdió el control y dominio de la misma e impactó una valla de metal en el lugar, cayendo al pavimento y recibiendo heridas de gravedad, por lo que fue transportado al CDT de Maunabo donde certificaron su muerte.
El agente Figueroa adscrito a la División de Patrullas en unión al fiscal Díaz investigaron la escena.
iba rapido para llegar mas pronto para sentarse a perder el tiempo
