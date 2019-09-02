Policía
Archivo / EL VOCERO

Un accidente de auto de carácter fatal con objeto fijo se reportó a las 8:19 de anoche, en

el Expreso 53 al final del Tunel Vicente Morales en Maunabo.

Según se informó, Luis Torres Martínez -de 45 años-, conducía una motora Kawasaki, modelo ZX70, año 1995 a una velocidad mayor a la permitida por ley. El hombre perdió el control y dominio de la misma e impactó una valla de metal en el lugar, cayendo al pavimento y recibiendo heridas de gravedad, por lo que fue transportado al CDT de Maunabo donde certificaron su muerte.

El agente Figueroa adscrito a la División de Patrullas en unión al fiscal Díaz investigaron la escena.

Get email notifications on this search daily!

Whenever this search gets new results, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.

Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

Followed notifications

Please log in to use this feature

Log In

(1) Comentarios

zuimaco zinato
zuimaco zinato

iba rapido para llegar mas pronto para sentarse a perder el tiempo

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.